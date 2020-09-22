MarketWatch: Pointe-Marie, sponsored by Pointe-Marie

Pointe-Marie, Baton Rouge

The memorable small towns and villages of Louisiana and America are not “typical” real estate developments. Never have been, never will. You don’t need to be an architectural scholar to notice the attention to detail, you just know it when you see it. In planning, designing and crafting the amenities for Pointe-Marie, we believe that those details still make a difference. Our latest amenities continue the pattern, no matter how “small” or “simple” they may be.

An intimate dog park for more than just dogs

Most every development has a “park” or “green space,” but memorable towns and villages have a number of large and small parks—each with its own distinct personality. Those intimate vest-pocket parks bringing neighbors and friends together can add that extra dash of cayenne to the neighborhood social gumbo. Of course, dog parks are not just for the dogs and their owners. Like the popular animal videos on social media, a dog park is for everyone. A reason to get together, with Fido or without, and just smile and laugh at the antics of the dogs (and sometimes even their owners).

A playground for kids and parents

Pointe-Marie has proven that playgrounds can be designed well and still be fun. The “architecture” of the playground actually adds to the neighborhood. The thoughtful design helps kids of all ages play and interact while parents can enjoy themselves in a resort pool setting while keeping track of their kids. Pointe-Marie has all of these amenities and more.

The Franklin

A two story home with 2,357 square feet; 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths; 2-car garage with private alley access; 324 additional square feet of porches including shuttered court porch; kitchen island seats 3; large open pantry; butler’s pantry; mudroom; master bathroom with spacious walk-in closet; gas fireplace; free-standing tub in master bathroom. The home is currently under construction to be completed by the end of January 2021.

For more information on homes and lots available contact us or stop by Pointe-Marie’s on-site Discovery Center (Located at 14200 River Road, just west of L’Auberge Casino.

Pointe-Marie Community Real Estate, LLC | 14200 River Road | Baton Rouge

(225) 769-8900 | pointemarie.com

Lee Anne Miracle, Broker

(225) 402-9252| [email protected]