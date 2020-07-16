MarketWatch: Fieldstone Park, sponsored by Alvarez Construction

Fieldstone Park, South Baton Rouge

Introducing South Baton Rouge’s newest community exclusively built by Alvarez Construction located on Staring Lane near Highland Road. Fieldstone Park comprises 91 home sites with a price range starting at $251,000. Fieldstone Park community features a landscaped, gated entrance with lake, cluster mailbox stations, sidewalks, and curb and gutter. This walkable friendly community has all new Modern Farmhouse architecture available in single-story and two-story homes with front loading garages. Homes sizes range from 1,600 to 1,900 square feet of living area. The central location is close to major hospitals, universities, local attractions and retail centers.

All homes include a WiFi enabled SmartHome management hub with wireless security system and exterior security camera. Six months of alarm monitoring is included. Homes include a WiFi enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi enabled thermostat with moisture controls and advanced filtration system. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information.

Homes in Fieldstone Park qualify for 100% financing through USDA Rural Development. Receive $5,000 in closing costs when using preferred lenders and title companies. (Restrictions apply).

Hello Summer! Buyers receive two-inch mini blinds for all windows and a side-by-side refrigerator with a signed contract on a completed home during the month of July and close within 30 days.

