Volunteer Spotlight: Claudia Frantz with Maddie’s Footprints | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Founded in 2009 by Lori and Travis McGrew following the stillbirth of their daughter, Madeline Noelle, the legacy and work of nonprofit Maddie’s Footprints, which supports families like the McGrews following miscarriages, stillbirths and infant loss, is now carried on by a dedicated team of volunteers. One such volunteer is Claudia Frantz.

Serving the 19 parishes of Acadiana and Greater Baton Rouge, volunteers like Frantz provide emotional and financial support to families through a variety of events and outreach geared at both fundraising in order for the organization to cover the expenses of things like funerals and grief counseling, as well as creating and cultivating a supportive community. “What we do is very simple, but it has a huge impact,” Frantz says.

In addition to Maddie’s Footprints’ hallmark annual gala event, the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year, the organization also hosts the Footprints Forever Race, which is a giant birthday party celebration for families who weren’t able to experience their babies’ first birthday. Frantz says events like these allow everyone to feel included and supported, including parents, siblings and others.

“At the annual race, they can honor their siblings and know that they’re a part of their lives,” she notes. “I think it’s great for families to become involved. It gives their baby a voice and leaves their legacy.”

For Frantz, one of the most moving parts of volunteering with Maddie’s Footprints has been hearing the testimonials and witnessing the strength of the families. The old phrase is true: we are stronger together. And through this organization, those who have experienced loss of this kind are given an avenue for finding and participating in a loving and supportive community.

“It’s a club nobody wants to be in, right?” Frantz notes. “But the community that has formed from it, and especially the moms that I’ve met, just makes me want to become more and more involved in it.”

Throughout her time as a volunteer, Frantz says she has realized how prevalent miscarriages, stillbirths and infant loss are, and how those who deal with them every day will often undermine their experiences.

“Without Maddie’s Footprints, what ends up happening is these families are sitting with people who have lost 10 or 15-year-olds, and they feel like they have to keep to themselves because it’s not as bad since they didn’t know their baby,” she explains. “People undermine their grief and loss because they may think it’s less. So we give them a safe place to be able to talk and share their story.”

Frantz notes that the most rewarding aspect of volunteering for Maddie’s Footprints is raising awareness and starting conversations about a topic that is often overlooked. By giving people the space to open up, the organization is helping to facilitate healing and create a strong community.

“It might be something people don’t want to discuss, but it’s worth it. And we’re making such a difference in something that people often put on a façade about,” she explains. “People have come to us in a very dark place, and they leave seeing the brighter side of things. For every bit of sadness, we’re bringing joy to that.”

For more information about Maddie’s Footprints and how to get involved, follow the organization on Facebook or Instagram. See pictures from the recent gala in this party highlight.