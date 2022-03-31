ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from March

March brought us the changing of the seasons, but our readers’ love for inspirational interiors, local cuisine and a certain coach’s new home remained ever-constant this month. Here are some of the stories you loved clicking on the most:

5. Cannatella Grocery keeps Italian food traditions alive in kitchens across Baton Rouge

From hand-filled cannoli to cans of San Marzano tomatoes, this beloved Italian grocery store on Government Street brings some of Sicily’s staple food items straight into the heart of Baton Rouge. You don’t even need to be Italian to know what to look for—just ask co-owner Pam Cannatella (a self-described IBM, or Italian-by-marriage) for her top picks from the peninsula.

4. Culinary pro Elizabeth Williams shares her family’s Sicilian roots and recipes in a new cookbook

New Orleans would be missing a huge chunk of its culture today if it weren’t for the Sicilian immigrants who made it their home in the late 19th century. In Elizabeth Williams’ cookbook from LSU Press, Nana’s Creole Italian Table, she traces this history through the impact of food, sharing family stories and enticing recipes along the way.

3. Room tour: Warm tones and textures complete this keeping room

In a world where neutral color palettes rule the roost, this bold keeping room decorated by the Dixon Smith Interiors team for the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome proves that deep tones and unexpected patterns can turn even a relaxing space into a sharp point of interest.

2. Room tour: This luxe lounge makes the most of a spare bedroom

In another look inside the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome, this spare bedroom designed by Meghann Landry, Dan Bergeron and Paul Nguyen of McMillin Interiors uses natural light, interesting artwork and bright-colored accents to complete a cozy hangout space.

1. A lakeside home’s light and bright renovation strikes a chord for an active family

Our February cover story made a comeback this month thanks to LSU head football coach Brian Kelly’s purchase of the Borné family’s light and bright home with a view of Death Valley. Curious about where the SEC’s newest celebrity will living life off the field? Look no further than our tour of this California-cool abode on one of our city’s most sought-after streets.