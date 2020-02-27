Top five most-clicked stories from February

Am I the only one still writing 2019 as the date on literally everything? Its hard to believe that January and February have come and gone and we’re already moving into spring.

To look back on the month of Valentine’s and Mardi Gras, we rounded up the five stories that got a little extra love on the inRegister website this month. Click the links below to read the full stories:

5. Five ways to let the good times roll in NOLA—besides Mardi Gras

Trying to navigate the must-dos versus the been-there done-thats in New Orleans can be pretty tricky, even for those of us who flock to the Big Easy every chance we get. In this story we rounded up some of our favorite ways to avoid the tourist traps while still getting the most out of a weekend in NOLA–think the ultimate self-guided tour filled with great drinks and bites and plenty of spots to snap a good pic.

4. Fresh off the runway: New York Fashion Week trends and where to find them in Baton Rouge

Let’s be real here: the looks that graced the runway during the Fall/Winter 2020 shows a few weeks ago at NYFW were to die for. From flouncy florals to chic outerwear, many of the styles were oh so different, but no less fabulous. This article showcased some of the outfits we loved on the catwalk, and which local boutiques could help us achieve all the desired vibes.

3. Fashion forward: Caroline Marchand talks NYFW moments, upcoming trends and standing out

I think it’s fair to say that Baton Rouge isn’t a mecca for fashion’s elite, and it often takes a little time for trends to truly make their way and take flight here in 225. Nonetheless, that doesn’t stop many women in the Capital City from getting ahead of the curve and immersing themselves in the world of fashion on their own accord. One Baton Rouge native in particular, 23-year-old Caroline Marchard, sat down with us and shared her experience as a local girl turned fashion guru living in the Big Apple.

2. On the town: Rediscovering New Orleans with Alexa Pulitzer

It’s no secret that people from New Orleans ride or die for their hometown, and we absolutely love it. New Orleans natives want so badly for everyone who visits their beloved city to enjoy every ounce of richness it has to offer, leaving a little more cultured–and full–than they were before. New Orleans-based stationer and full-time Crescent City fanatic Alexa Pulitzer’s 11-page guide to everything there is to do and love in the 504 is the roadmap we all needed.

1. What a diva: Baton Rouge’s Lisette Oropesa is at the top of the opera world

Singing isn’t for everyone, especially opera singing, which is known to be one of the hardest musical styles to master. However, through immense dedication and a lot of hard work, Baton Rouge’s own Lisette Oropesa was able to skyrocket her career and find herself at the top of the opera scene. In the February cover story, we looked into the life and career of Oropesa and discovered everything that went into her becoming one of opera’s fastest rising stars.

For more of your favorite past articles, be sure to check out our website, inregister.com. Also, be sure to let us know which article was your favorite in the comments below.