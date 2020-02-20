Fresh off the runway: New York Fashion Week trends and where to find them in Baton Rouge

My Instagram bookmarks are completely filled with the looks that graced the New York Fashion Week runways this season. A few times a day, I head to the hidden-away tab and gaze at the objects of my admiration, items that I could only ever dream of wearing. And while I might never get the chance to wear a one-of-a-kind couture piece, it occurs to me that the local boutique scene might have more than we give them credit for.

After a quick side-by-side search with some of my favorite looks from designers’ Fall/Winter 2020 collections, I find this to be absolutely true. Read on for the practical alternatives that align perfectly with some of the hottest NYFW trends. Let us know in the comments which looks you’ll be adding to your closet.

Make Mine Metallic

We all love a little sparkle. And while Marc Jacobs’ out-of-the-box texture is something we think we can do without, we’re all in for a subtle shine that elevates a look just enough to go from day to night.

Runway:

Real life:

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.

Technically this Rodarte masterpiece is from the F/W collection but we couldn’t resist a good Devil Wears Prada reference. And to be fair, we think Miranda Priestly would approve of both of these looks–even though the practical version doesn’t include a grand train and face-framing florals.

Runway:

Real life:

Strictly Business

Oversized outerwear seems to be the mark of the fashionista next fall. Whether it gives you Working Girl or Elaine from Seinfeld, we’re interested to see how this style is brought to offices and cocktail hours alike in the coming year.

Runway:

Real life:

Seeing Spots

Animal prints are back and this time around, it’s the more the merrier. Completely covering yourself in leopard is the bold touch needed to accompany sleek and simple shapes.

Runway:

Real life:

Paint It Black

Black doesn’t have to be boring. Playful prints are grounded in the staple color, giving feminine silhouettes a harder edge.

Runway:

Real life:

Pretty in Pink

What else is there to say? We’re so glad that hot pink is having a high-fashion moment. From red carpets to runways, it’s impossible to escape–and we aren’t complaining. These two looks pair the bold hue with equally bold silhouettes.

Runway:

Real life: