AN URGENT MESSAGE ABOUT THIS NEWSLETTER

It’s important that you know the domain for [email protected] has changed. Make sure [email protected] keeps arriving in your inbox with just a few simple steps. Get more information.

From the September issue: SJA’s 150 years of female empowerment

RILEY BIENVENU
| FEATURES
Anchor Julie O'Neill may have graduated in 1986 but she says that lessons she learned at SJA still stick with her. Photo by Jeannie Frey Rhodes.

What began as a modest dream of a few Sisters of St. Joseph in a schoolhouse in 1868 has flourished into more than a school, but a legacy of empowerment. Each year, more and more women go out into the world to join the ranks of Redsticker alumnae who are working hard in fields from sports to community outreach to make a difference through service to the dear neighbor.

In September’s cover story, we caught up with just a few of the women who credit their days in the halls of St. Joseph’s Academy with giving them the tools to create a successful life for themselves and those around them.

To learn more about these women, check out the full story here.

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!