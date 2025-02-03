Seeing Stars: Quota BR is bringing back its signature fundraiser with a star-studded twist | By Bre Pizzolato -

In 1935, amid The Great Depression, a group of Baton Rouge women met at Anderson’s Tea Room, and by the time they left, Quota Baton Rouge was founded. Now, the network of professional women is celebrating 90 years of service benefitting local women, children and the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

“It was such a difficult time in history, and yet these ladies got together and decided to try to make a difference in the community and do some good,” organization president Laurie Allen explains. “We’re celebrating continuing that legacy of service.”

The organization known for co-founding the Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation, now The Emerge Center, is celebrating 90 years in style. On March 27, its signature event, Stars for a Cause, will return for the first time since 2019 with an All-Star Men’s Fashion Show produced by Martinez Custom Clothier and a live auction of celebrity memorabilia. The evening will also feature chef tastings, a silent auction and entertainment by Cajun comedian Kent Gonsoulin. The dazzling “Dean of Coaches” and former LSU women’s gymnastics coach D-D Breaux will be the fashion show emcee for a star-studded evening at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

The event was formerly known as Eyes on the Ties, notes Allen. “We changed it to Stars for a Cause because of the celebrity items in the live auction,” she explains. “We have amazing things available, like an autographed Taylor Swift guitar, other guitars signed by The Rolling Stones, and one by Paul McCartney. We also have some fabulous sports items from Patrick Mahomes, and Bunny Cannon is designing a beautiful Swavorski LSU football.”

Proceeds from this year’s fundraising event will benefit Capital Area CASA, which is in step with Quota BR’s mission to support local women and children. Throughout its history, the organization has championed several grassroots community organizations. The group founded Girls Hope of Baton Rouge, provides infant hearing testing equipment to local hospitals, initiated the first mainstream program for deaf and hard-of-hearing students at LSU and more.

This year, leadership has several service projects and events slated to commemorate its nine decades of service. “Our members will gather soon to assemble 90 Infant Starter Kits,” Allen says. “These will be provided to area hospitals to share with new mothers in need. We do this every year, but we chose to do 90, the most we’ve ever done, in honor of our 90th anniversary.”

To support Quota BR or learn more about Stars for a Cause, visit quotabr.org.