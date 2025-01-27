Nominate an up-and-comer for 225’s annual Twenty in their 20s issue | By 225 Staff -

It’s back: our sister publication, 225‘s second annual Twenty in their 20s issue, a special edition celebrating Baton Rouge’s up-and-coming leaders, creators, and difference makers, returns this spring.

They are searching for young people who are doing amazing things. Think: an owner of a fast-growing startup or a worker who has already risen to a crucial leadership role at their place of work. Maybe you know someone dedicated to changing the city through community service, charitable outreach or politics—or a person who has achieved national or regional recognition for a project they’ve overseen.

The magazine’s Twenty in their 20s honorees will be featured in a special upcoming issue of 225. To be eligible, nominees must be between the ages of 20 and 29 as of May 1, 2025. Nominations will run from Jan. 3 to Feb. 3. Use the form below to submit your nomination. If a nominee is selected, the 225 team will contact them later this winter.

To nominate someone, simply click this link and scroll down to fill out the form.

This article originally appeared in 225 magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.