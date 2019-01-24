Fat Tuesday fashion: Bloggers dish on how to laissez les bon temps rouler in style

Mardi Gras, party gras, the best time of the year: whatever you want to call it, it has finally arrived. The “Mardi Gras Mambo” can be heard throughout the great state of Louisiana as everyone ties up loose ends on the perfect parade plan for the 2019 Mardi Gras season. With a coveted event like Fat Tuesday, we’re given a great opportunity to dress to impress. Proper parade attire can be hard to achieve, so we talked to a few of Baton Rouge’s fashion bloggers to get some advice on how to make sure your outfit screams “Throw me somethin’, mister!”

January Hart Rizzo

Instagram: @januaryhartrizzo

For January Hart Rizzo, the mind behind her namesake blog January Hart, the key to parade fashion is functionality, comfort and a few out-of-the-box elements. “Should you be in doubt about what to wear, just about anything goes when it comes to Mardi Gras,” she says.

If you’re feeling extra festive, purple, gold and green glitter masks and tutus are perfect for the occasion. But if that’s not your thing, Rizzo says taking your LSU colors and pairing them with green works just as well for the Mardi Gras theme. Parade days are long, so there’s a chance the weather won’t be the same during the day as it is at night. To solve this issue, Rizzo suggests dressing in light layers. “Depending on what time the parade starts, you may need to add or take off jackets,” she says.

The most important decision, according to Rizzo, is footwear. Mardi Gras is filled with walking, standing and a little bit of dancing, so you want your feet to be comfortable so they can support you throughout the day. “When it comes down to it, a stylish pair of sneakers is going to be your best bet for enjoying the day,” advises Rizzo.

Caroline Marchand

Instagram: @frillseekerblog

In Caroline Marchand’s experience, there is truly nothing as crazy as Mardi Gras, except maybe the outfits some people come up with. “People will either be wearing everything or nothing,” jokes Marchand, who documents her style on her blog Frill Seeker. “I tend to go for something equally as comfortable as it is stylish,” she adds.

Marchand advises that inexpensive tops with denim are always a good option. “Zara is my go-to for those trendy, affordable pieces,” she says, noting that not everything you arrive at the parade with will end up making it back to your closet. “Beads go flying, beers get slammed back, earrings get knocked off, and shoes get stained, so whatever you wear, make sure you’re okay with it being ruined or that it’s easy to wash.” So stick with the cheap but stylish accessories and use your outfit to show your personality. “Mardi Gras is fun, so have fun with your outfit,” adds Marchand.

Taylor Jacobs

Instagram: @gracefullytaylored

Although originally from Dallas, Taylor Jacobs, creator of the blog Gracefully Taylored, says she is a huge fan of Mardi Gras and its fashion. When it’s time to get dressed for a parade, Jacobs likes to ask herself three questions: “Is this an all-day affair? How is the weather? Will I be comfortable?”

Jacobs points out that most parades come at the end of a long day, so comfort is key. “A cute T-shirt dress and sneakers are a go-to for me,” says Jacobs.

While Mardi Gras parades can be very unpredictable, nothing is more unpredictable than the weather in Louisiana, so Jacobs advises to add some extra elements to your outfit to ensure you’ll be prepared. “I can tie a denim jacket around my waist just in case the temperatures drop,” she adds.

Ellen Tarleton

Instagram: @elegantly_ellen

Comfort seems to be a reoccurring trend, and Ellen Tarleton, the miniature fashion blogger behind the blog Elegantly Ellen, agrees that it’s an important one. “Wear comfortable shoes and clothes for parade going,” Tarleton says.

Mardi Gras is full of excitement, so a comfortable outfit doesn’t have to mean boring. Tarleton advises to accessorize your outfits with Mardi Gras-colored jewelry. “Also remember to bring a cute tote or backpack for throws and loot caught at parades.”

Kerrie Kikendall

Instagram: @allthingskeki

“Dressing for a parade doesn’t need to be overthought,” says Kerrie Kikendall, a Louisiana native and the author of the blog All Things Considered. With a comfort-based approach, Kikendall advises to dress up your look with fun accessories.

“I love this Sweet Baton Rouge V-neck T-shirt. It’s soft, comfortable and perfect to tuck into distressed jeans,” adds Kikendall, noting that low-heeled ankle boots complete the look. “The saying on the shirt is so true. King cake calories DON’T count,” jokes Kikendall.

