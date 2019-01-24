Shop local online with inRegister-approved picks for Mardi Gras

In the cut-throat world of Baton Rouge boutiques, vigilant scouring of local stores’ Instagram pages is absolutely necessary. With the ability to buy online or over the phone, the best finds at each boutique go quickly, and if you aren’t on top of your game, you are sure to miss out. Mardi Gras is fast approaching, and in addition to ball gowns, boutiques are also stocking up on parade-going essentials. To help in your quest for the perfect balance of comfort and fashion, we rounded up some of our favorite recent posts from stores across the city. To shop, comment on the post, call the store, or stop in–but make sure to do so sooner rather than later.

Glitter sweatshirts paired with star sneakers? Count us in.

It’s true! These colored tassels will transform even a plain white T-shirt into an on-theme ensemble.

The ideal sweater weight and a retro vibe, this top is an easy throw-on with jeans, leggings or even a skirt. Bonus: it can be ordered in plain or with the added sparkle of some rhinestones.

The ultimate Mardi Gras staple. If you don’t have one these, trust us, it’s worth the splurge. While Perlis does sell a women’s dress version, our advice is to opt for the men’s and pair it with jeans or leggings for an extra-comfy look for all day.

These pieces from Mimosa Handcrafted are perfect for pairing with a T-shirt or a ballgown.

Low-heeled boots and a soft sweatshirt are the ideal outfit for day-long parties. The addition of a yellow scrunchie is both functional and fashionable.

Sequin-sleeved sweater? Don’t mind if we do.

Sweet Baton Rouge, formerly Southern Football Tees, offers more options in Mardi Gras and Louisiana-themed shirts than we thought were possible. Check out the brand’s website for a full selection.

