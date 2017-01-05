From the January issue: Go behind the mask of Baton Rouge’s Mardi Gras krewes

The new year has only just begun, with neighbors still popping their leftover fireworks in the absence of rain, heating up the last of their black-eyed peas and cabbage. But the party never ends in Louisiana, and the biggest one of the year is already heating up in time for February 28.

Karnival Krewe de Louisiane will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, but its annual ball isn’t the only royal ruckus kicking up beads in the next couple of months. From the original all-female Krewe of Romany to the infamous pink hue of Spanish Town’s theatrics, Baton Rouge’s carnival krewes have plenty of stories to tell, and inRegister is previewing them all.

To take a look inside the krewes (and mark your calendar for their Mardi Gras balls), check out our cover story from the January issue, available on newsstands now.