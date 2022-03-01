ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from February

The month of love and Mardi Gras parades brought plenty of joy to inRegister readers, but some stories stuck out more than others. Here are some of your favorites from the festive month of February:

5. These small renovations could turn into big profits

Sometimes even little adjustments can make a sizeable impact—especially when it comes to increasing your home’s value. Just ask Acadian House Design + Renovation owner Angela Poirrier, who this month shared her top tips for financially savvy facelifts in interior design.

4. Symmetry and style come together in a home that is equal parts refined and fun

As the 10th project tackled by Monique Breaux, the principal designer of POSH Exclusive Interiors in Lafayette, for the Freeman family in Baton Rouge, the style of this home takes cohesiveness to the max in a mix of eclectic artwork and classically formal details.

3. From the editor: Lake effects

Publisher Kelli Bozeman introduced our February issue with a stroll down memory lane—or rather, nine thousand, five hundred steps, the approximate distance around University Lake, where a new lake improvement project will be kicking off this spring.

2. Room tour: From bold architecture to flashes of red, this bedroom is all about the drama

Our look inside the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome continues to resonate with readers, and this tour through a sophisticated bedroom designed by Ty Larkins is no different. Whether you were looking for ways to incorporate an infamously bold color or just wanted to take in the natural light, the glamour certainly caught your eye.

1. A lakeside home’s light and bright renovation strikes a chord for an active family

Family takes precedence in the Borné household, but not at the expense of style. In our February issue’s cover story, we stepped inside their whitewashed abode by the LSU Lakes to see how designer Anne McCanless, builder Russell Alleman of Manchac Homes, and architect Dwayne Carruth of The Front Door Design Studio transformed its look from the inside out.