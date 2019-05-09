ICYMI: Reader favorite stories from April

April went by in the blink of an eye and now we are just weeks away from full-fledged summer. However, before we move onto the latest and greatest, we wanted to take one final look at the stories that rocked the page and the screen last month. Click the story titles below to read more.

5. Must-try fashion trends for Louisiana spring weddings

It’s wedding season! In preparation for upcoming nuptial celebrations, we ran down some of our favorite trends for wedding guests that still adhere to the traditional rules such as no white or black. Plus, the story also gives some of the best places to find the looks around town. Read the full story here.

4. An inside look at Birdies Children’s Shop

In addition to a mom and full-time accountant, Madeline Laperouse is now a store owner. Joining forces with Java Mama owner Melissa Oubre, Laperouse’s children’s apparel and gifts boutique is now conveniently located inside the café’s walls. Learn more about the store and its merchandise here.

3. How street art is transforming the Baton Rouge community

In carrying with our art theme for April, this story explored the colorful creations popping up around town, as well as the significance they hold for the community. The bright tour around town is accompanied by insights from both The Walls Project and the Museum of Public Art. Read the full story here.

2. We spent 24 hours in the lives of local creatives

April’s cover story made a splash by bringing local photographers and artists together for a day filled with creative expression. The photo essay showcases the robust artistic community in the Capital City through the eyes of the creatives themselves. Read the full story here.

1. The Creatives: Chalk artist and painter Ellen Ogden

You’ve likely seen Ellen Ogden’s work around town. Filling the walls of Trader Joe’s and Dead Poet, her chalk masterpieces capture both her passions, as well as the inspirations of the Capital City. Read more about her creative process here.

What was your favorite story from April? Let us know in the comments below.