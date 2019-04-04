We spent 24 hours in the lives of local creatives

For 24 hours on March 15, inRegister gave four photographers the opportunity to photograph the arts taking place around the city. What a reminder of the culture that surrounds us! The day started with rain, naturally, and ended with a few sprinkles. But that didn’t keep the creative people of Baton Rouge from doing what they always do by living and breathing their passions. The photo essay that serves as our April cover story highlights just a few of the many artistic endeavors that are taking place on any given day. Be inspired by the variety of talents and sights we are surrounded by.

