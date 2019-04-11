Must-try fashion trends for Louisiana spring weddings

The old saying “April showers bring May flowers” left out one important detail: it also brings an abundance of weddings. The weather, blooming flowers, good vibes and fast-approaching summer create the perfect recipe for a picturesque spring wedding. With all the excitement of the season, it’s imperative that your wardrobe can quickly evolve from elegant garden party to destination weddings or to a black-tie affair.

However, dressing for a wedding is no easy feat. Whether you need to fit the common dress code or want some ideas to diversify your look, be sure to keep in mind of the timeless rules like: absolutely no white, stick to subdued looks, and shy away from black (it’s bad luck).

To help you be the best-dressed guest and ease the stress of the season, we rounded up some current spring wedding trends to give you some inspiration for upcoming ceremonies.

Pastel Florals

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. But, honestly, you can’t go wrong with a soft hue and a dainty blossom. To elevate the look, choose a dress with texture and dimension.

Easy Breezy

Stay cool and comfortable in light and airy bohemian styles like these. The touches of gold elevate the look and keep it from looking like it’s straight off the beach.

Shine Bright

Weddings transition from formal afternoon ceremonies to nighttime cocktail celebrations. To keep up, a metallic set is the perfect amount of formal and fashion-forward. Pair the look with some tropically inspired accessories like a palm-patterned clutch and you’re read to face the night.

Red Hot

Jumpsuits are a fun take on formal. Choose one in an eye-catching hue to pull together a memorable look that is both bold and appropriate.

Punchy Patterns

For an upscale take on prints, include rich emeralds that embrace the spring vibe and the transitional period into summer. Light pinks and other pastels lighten the look to keep it fresh and fun.

Goddess Gowns

A Grecian silhouette is a go-to for a look that is effortless but still formal. A great option for white-tie affairs, these gowns are still breathable in the humid Louisiana weather.

Jewel tones are a great option for any dress code. Choose a flowing cocktail dress to create a look that hints toward the summer months without being over the top.

Something Blue

Weddings these days are about honoring customs in a modern way. Opt for that something blue to pay homage to tradition and provide your own good luck token for the big day.

