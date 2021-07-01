ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from June

With the end of June comes one major realization: 2021 is officially halfway over.

June also brought about our highly anticipated Weddings issue, so it’s no surprise that many of our most-clicked stories centered around marriage and all of its celebrations. Click the links below to revisit the stories you enjoyed most from the first full month of summer:

5. Get inspired by the sweetness of this ‘Beignets and Carats’ bridal shower shoot

Bridal showers during a pandemic may have leveraged limits on guest lists, but planner and designer Victoria A. Roberts of VAR Events proved that a smaller party is the perfect opportunity to focus on meaningful details. This styled shoot planned in Phase 2 of COVID-19 brought the bliss and beauty of pre-wedding festivities to an otherwise uncertain time.

4. Shelby Toups and Landon Flowers’ classic wedding came with plenty of personal touches

Calling this couple’s wedding day a family affair would be quite the understatement, considering that the officiant was the bride’s own relative who has played in active role in her religious journey since baptism. From meaningful words in the margins of the wedding program to a specially composed song for Toups’ walk down the aisle, nearly every detail of the ceremony was planned with a sincere touch.

3. Color expert Ellen Kennon explains how your bedroom’s paint color can impact your mood

The psychology of color is one of the most impactful tools when it comes to interior design. That’s why we went straight to the color expert herself, Ellen Kennon, to learn how she uses color therapy to help individuals feel their best when they come home each day.

2. This Southern trend is the bow on top of whimsical wedding style

While trends move cyclically in and out of style, the bow has proven to be a timeless classic. Even in a mature wedding environment, bows seem to give a sense of youthfulness and whimsy while still adding a polished touch.

1. A Capitol Affair: Chancely Courson and Brad Ducote’s wedding combined civic spirit with a fanciful fête

Louisiana politics run deep in the Courson family, so it is no surprise that this government official bride opted to marry her fellow civic-minded fiancée on the steps of Louisiana’s Old State Capitol. With numerous aspects of the wedding inspired by the inaugurations Chancely’s father had once planned, the ceremony was a nod to the family’s passion and involvement in government.