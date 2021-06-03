Get inspired by the sweetness of this ‘Beignets and Carats’ bridal shower shoot

Being a bride in the midst of a pandemic poses a completely new set of struggles, especially around the need to severely limit guest lists. But size reductions did come with a silver lining: more room for meaningful and thoughtful details. That’s why planner and designer Victoria A. Roberts of VAR Events created a bridal shower design that specifically highlighted the ways these details bring big beauty to small gatherings.

“I was inspired to plan this shower due to the times we were in,” says Roberts, whose shoot features in our 2021 Weddings issue. “I wanted to create a design that would bring joy and happiness, all while letting people know that you can still safely hold intimate outdoor events during what was then Phase 2 of the pandemic.”

Roberts designed her bridal shower picnic during the summer of 2020–a time of spikes in COVID cases and hospitalizations across the state. Despite what felt like the worst time of the year, Roberts channeled her positive design energy to create a concept that was playful, fabulous, chic, modern, clean and happy.

“In the design of ‘Beignets and Carats,’ I began with a photo of a flower arrangement that I saw online from a florist in Australia,” Roberts explains. “The flowers had unique color patterns and vibrancy, and I used that one photo as the mood and inspiration behind the design.”

The vibrant colors of the balloons and splurge-worthy florals are undoubtedly eye-catching. Creating a mod picnic vibe, Roberts used painted white pallets as a clean canvas for all of the colors to pop.

And who can forget the food? Roberts adds delicious and unique fare to tie into the location and picnic feel.

“Brunch is the new cocktail hour, so having a brunch celebration was a must,” she says. “And with the event being in Louisiana, what better way to brunch than with beignets and mimosas? What girl doesn’t love that mix?” Roberts and her design team used color and texture to bring a basic palette into bloom.

“We are all about less-is-more at VAR Events,” she says. “Creating modern and unique event designs is what we pride ourselves on and our clients knowing that they can enlist our design team to create one-of-a-kind experiences for them that will last a lifetime.”

Planning + Design: VAR Events

Photographer: Clint Blane Photography

Florals: Hummingbird Floral Studio

Rentals: Love Good Rentals

Balloons: Animated Art Balloons

Beignets: The Vintage BR

Chacuterie board and sweets: Rouse’s Market

For more details on the “Beignet and Carats” shoot, click here, and check out more of Roberts’ work on her website.