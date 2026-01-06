The 2025 list of Twenty in their 20s included (clockwise from top left) Sidney Carrier, Griffin Landry and Tamaria Williams. Photography by Collin Richie.

How to submit nominees for 225’s next Twenty in their 20s edition

By
Know an up-and-coming leader, creator or difference maker in the Capital Region? 225 Magazine is now welcoming nominations for our third annual Twenty in their 20s issue, which recognizes local individuals between the ages of 20 and 29 who are already making their mark in their fields or in the community.

The 2025 Twenty in their 20s edition included some of our region’s top educators, researchers, artists and culinary creators. Now it’s time to find a fresh crop of young people whose careers are on the rise and whose sights are set on making the Baton Rouge area a better place.

Visit 225batonrouge.com/20s for more information or to fill out our nomination form. Nominations will close on January 31, 2026.

This article originally appeared in 225 Magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.

