Halloween happenings full of fun, not frights
Halloween has its fair share of spooky season enthusiasts who relish the thrill of a hair-raising haunted house. But for those who would rather skip the scares, there are plenty of events happening in the Capital City to celebrate the season.
Keep scrolling for not-so-spooky events happening in Baton Rouge this month. Click on the event titles for more information.
Corn Maze Weekends
October 11, 12, 18, 19, 25
LSU Burden Museum & Gardens
The Corn Maze at Burden is a classic way to spend an October weekend in Baton Rouge. Enjoy all that the fall season has to offer with the corn maze, pumpkin patch, sunflower fields, hay mountain and much more. Learn more about all there is to do during a session at the corn maze in this We Tried It feature.
The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight
October 11
Raising Cane’s River Center
Classical music and metal combine for this hauntingly beautiful 90-minute performance by The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight, as part of its worldwide tour. Fourteen classical musicians perform iconic Metal and Rock anthems by legends including Metallica, AC/DC, The Rolling Stones and more.
Fifolet Halloween Parade
October 18
Downtown Baton Rouge
Get a head start on your candy collection at the 15th annual Fifolet Halloween Parade hosted by 10/31 Consortium. In true harvest parade fashion, a truck with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will lead the way to collect nonperishable donations. With a Party Zone, No-Scare Zone and Family Zone available, this parade is sure to delight the whole family.
Witches Ride of St. Francisville
October 23
Downtown St. Francisville
Fall Fest at Capitol Park Museum
October 26
Capitol Park Museum
Make the most of the fall weather with this family-friendly fall festival at the Capitol Park Museum from 2 to 6 p.m. For those who want a scare, the museum will be transformed into a haunted house. Classic fair games, face painting, music and local vendors will bring the fun and festive vibes.
Witches & Wizards Tea Party
October 26
Jubans
Jubans is brewing up an enchanting celebration of Halloween, complete with a candy bar, pumpkin painting and magical seasonal surprises. Traditional scones, mini croissants, fresh fruits and sandwiches will be served, accompanied by a bottomless mimosa bar for the adults.
Haints, Haunts & Halloween
Bats & Brews: An Evening of Conservation, Craft Beer & Creatures of the Night
October 28
LSU Hilltop Arboretum
Celebrate Bat Week with craft beers by Rally Cap Brewery and educational activities about Louisiana’s most fascinating nocturnal neighbors at Bats & Brews. Discover the secret lives of bats, then build a bat house to create a safe roosting space in their own backyards.
Spirits of Louisiana
October 30
Louisiana’s Old State Capitol
The Old State Capitol’s signature event returns to celebrate 175 years like it’s 1975. Dress in your best bell-bottoms to enjoy tastings from local distillers, food by Heirloom Cuisine, live music, silent auction, wine toss and more.
Haunted Music House
October 31
The Baton Rouge Conservatory of Music
The Baton Rouge Conservatory of Music will host its second annual Halloween Open House as a safe place to trick-or-treat for music lovers and adventurers. Guests will decorate their own treat bag, then move from one themed room to another to experience a range of wholesome treats and activities, including trying instruments like the violin, piano and ukulele.