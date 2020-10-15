Expanded GymFit seeks to connect the community through fitness

You may recall the name Joshua “J-Rob” Roberts from our previous article tracing Roberts’ inspiring transition from homelessness to founder of GymFit. Ever since opening the gym in 2017, Roberts has been making waves in Baton Rouge by working to revolutionize fitness through building community. But more recently, Roberts has set out to take GymFit to greater heights through a significant expansion and takeover of the former Foxy’s Fitness Center, which he spent the past year renovating.

“This expansion is something that’s very exciting for us,” says Roberts. “Never did I think we would have a facility of this caliber with this much potential so fast! The possibilities are endless, and we are so excited to see just how far we can take this and how much we can impact the community in a positive way.”

With more than 52,000 square feet of space, the new location accommodates numerous activities and programs specific to GymFit, ranging from parkour to circus arts to more typical forms of fitness like group classes and dance.

“We’ve put in over a million dollars in renovations,” says Roberts. “We’ve brought in $250,000 worth of fitness equipment and $100,000 in Ninja Warrior equipment.”

Members can look forward to lounging at GymFit’s outdoor pool (even in October) or swimming laps in a heated indoor pool, which will come in handy on upcoming colder days. In addition, the new facility also boasts a tennis court, basketball court and sand volleyball court.

At GymFit’s new location, various class options are available in rooms dedicated to yoga, dance and group exercise, from the upbeat energy of Zumba to the meditative techniques of acro-yoga. If classes aren’t your style, GymFit offers 12 different weight rooms.

Roberts says the GymFit expansion will help to strengthen relationships while members strengthen their bodies. “We want GymFit to be a place where people can come in and hang out,” says Roberts. “We want this to be a community center rather than just a gym.”

Among GymFit’s more unique offerings for all ages are child and adult circus, ninja and parkour classes, as well as senior citizen programs like Silver Sneakers, a class designed to increase strength, cardiovascular endurance, mobility, coordination and balance. The space is also designed to host holiday and summer camps, homeschool PE classes, birthday parties, mobile events and team/corporate bonding activities.

“Now we’re able to include the entire family,” says Roberts. “We want to be as inviting as possible.”

Even so, Roberts wants to let visitors know that his vision is still nowhere near complete. “We have so much more in store for our awesome community,” he says, “and we look forward to seeing it come to fruition.”

To learn more about GymFit, visit gymfitbr.com.