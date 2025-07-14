We Tried It: Children’s Story Time at TBR Books and Tea | By Bre Pizzolato -

Most parents of toddlers will agree that planning out-of-the-house activities is a key part of weekends.

My husband and I have been blessed with an active, outside-loving little boy. And I know that one day I will miss drinking my coffee in the grass while he bulldozes around in the rocks at 7:30 a.m. However, when the opportunity arises to load up on a Saturday morning for an activity in crisp, air-conditioned comfort, I’m taking it.

So when I saw TBR Books and Tea teaming up with Learn to Play with Kelli DeLarue for a Saturday Children’s Story Time, I immediately added it to the calendar.

Story Time

Parents toting infants and holding toddlers’ hands filed in right at 10:30 a.m. for the interactive reading of the classic children’s book, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom.

After some mingling, we grabbed our seats in the children’s section. While the older children sat on round, colorful floor cushions, and two lucky little ones shared the tiny recliner, others sat in laps or swung their feet happily from baby carriers.

Throughout the reading, Kelli offered tips for parents on making storytime more than simply reading the words on the page. For example, she asked children to find certain letters, letters of specific colors, and even find letters that are in their own names. “That’s an M,” one little girl proudly pointed out. “I have one of those in my name,” she beamed.

The only thing that could make a morning activity better is a snack to go with it, and Kelli had that covered, too. Little readers crunched on Trader Joe’s cinnamon schoolbook cookies in the shape of letters. For parents who arrived a bit earlier than we did, the option to purchase an iced or hot tea was available.

Jamie Freeman opened TBR Books and Tea earlier this year, fulfilling her dream of opening an independent bookstore with stories, sips and socializing at its heart, as she explained in this feature from our April 2025 issue.

Happily Ever After

Following the reading, we perused the bookshop, and I was delighted to discover small batches of Plum Deluxe loose-leaf tea. The Reading Nook blend has been a longtime favorite, but I’ve had trouble finding their other brews in local stores until now.

We picked out a few more board books, and I made a mental note of the gifts and accessories also available for purchase. Pencil hair clips, unique bookmarks, gift tags speckled with strawberry seeds for planting, oh my!

Since storytime ended promptly at 11 a.m., we had plenty of time to find a lunch spot before anyone got angry. Being pregnant with a toddler, the hangries are an ever-looming threat. However, with Superior Grill, Matherne’s, Sammy’s and George’s nearby, finding a delicious yet casual lunch proved easy.

With full bellies, we made it home just in time to read a couple of the new books ahead of naptime. With the sound machine on and the kettle brewing a cup of the Strawberries and Cream black tea blend, I plopped down on the couch with my latest read in hand and called it a morning well spent.

TBR Books and Tea offers Children’s Story Time every Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Stay up-to-date on all of the activities offered at the shop by viewing the calendar here or following along on Instagram @tbrbookshop. Learn more about Kelli DeLarue and her playroom design business in this feature from our archives.