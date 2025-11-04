225 Magazine is celebrating two decades of telling the Capital Region’s story | By 225 Staff -

Big milestones call for big celebrations. And, in our case, even bigger issues. That’s right. We’re celebrating 20 years of 225 Magazine with our biggest book ever, on stands now.

This monster of an issue marks 225’s 20th anniversary, but Baton Rouge is still the star of this show. Our November 2025 cover story shows how 225 and the Capital Area have evolved since 2005. But we’re not just looking back. We’re shining the spotlight on some exciting projects that could be on the horizon for the area’s future.

Also in this month’s edition, flip through our favorite recipes from our archives, along with stories about Manship Theatre, LSU’s biggest sports stars, dining trends, birthday fashion and so much more.

Flip through all 264 pages below, and be sure to pick up a commemorative copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.

Let us know what you think at [email protected].

This article originally appeared in 225 Magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.