It doesn’t get much brighter than the Baton Rouge Zoo’s ZooLights

Nothing makes the winter warmer than holiday lights, which is why this holiday season has welcomed back BREC Baton Rouge Zoo’s annual ZooLights event. Now until December 30 (besides Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), families are invited to take a stroll through the zoo and witness its larger-than-life illuminated sculptures and displays. The event also doubles as a time to knock out some last-minute gift shopping for the animal lovers in your life at the zoo’s Safari Post Gift Shop.

But before you head out, make sure to grab an extra can from your pantry. In partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, all guests that arrive with a nonperishable food item will receive a 50% discount on their admission.

Admission prices and more information on the event can be found here.