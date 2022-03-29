BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo celebrates its 52nd birthday this weekend with Zippity Zoo Fest

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is celebrating its 52nd birthday this weekend, April 2 and 3, with its annual spring festival, Zippity Zoo Fest. You, your family and friends can join in on the party, which will feature live entertainment, meet-and-greets with animal ambassadors, a look at the zoo’s various philanthropy projects, free birthday cake (plus treats for the animals, too!), and more. Don’t forget to peruse the photo gallery for the winners of the zoo’s annual photo contest, or even snap your own photo with some visiting characters from your kids’ favorite Disney movies. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more info on tickets and events, click here.