What to do this weekend: Surreal Salon 13 at Baton Rouge Gallery

Entrenched in the culture of punk music, tiki parties and underground cartoonists, pop surrealism has been gathering steam since the 1970s within the scene of contemporary art. To celebrate the “lowbrow” movement, the annual Surreal Salon exhibitoin has returned to the Baton Rouge Gallery for its thirteenth year from January 5 to 28. In partnership with the LSU School of Art and sponsored by Lynee Pisto, Surreal Salon 13 features artists from all over the globe, from Greece to Argentina, to showcase the diverse array of pop-surrealist art to audiences in Baton Rouge.

Serving as special guest curator for Surreal Salon 13, Thinkspace Projects is the first gallery, as opposed to an individual, to be tasked with curatorial decisions for the exhibition. Cash prizes of more than $2000 will be awarded to artists, in addition to the artist whose work is selected as Best in Show. The winning piece will be profiled in an online editorial by Juxtapoz.

