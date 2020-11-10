What to do this weekend: Sunday in the Park

When the weather is at its best, what better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than downtown in the breezy air singing along to a sweet tune? This Sunday, November 15, from 2 to 5 p.m., the Arts Council for Greater Baton Rouge will welcome the soulful vocals of Curley Taylor to the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza.

This performance will be the final installment of the Sunday in the Park concert series this fall season, so gather your music-loving pals together for a blissful afternoon in the sun. Sunday in the Park is free for everyone to attend.

