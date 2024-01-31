What to do this weekend: Opéra Louisiane’s Sing & Swing fundraiser

|
By
-

Grab your boogie shoes and get ready to dance all night long. Opéra Louisiane is hosting its annual Sing & Swing event on February 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza. Enjoy a fun-filled night with a celebrity karaoke contest, silent auction, food and drinks.

Each ticket includes one drink and dining. Ticket sales support the efforts of Opéra Louisiane and all they do for our state, so warm up your Mardi Gras moves with some singing and dancing this weekend.

For more information about the Sing & Swing event, click here. Scroll down to check out pictures from last year’s event.

