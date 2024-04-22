What to do this weekend: Mid City Beer Garden pop-up | By Ryn Lakvold -

Spring pop-up markets are popping up everywhere. This Sunday, at Mid City Beer Garden, Ellemnop.Art and handmade jewelry and accessory shop Shadow and Ivory will be hosting a pop-up market.

“Attendees can expect a family-friendly environment with local vendors that specialize in handmade art, apparel, home goods and more,” says Ellemnop.Art creative engineer Keidrick “Sensei” Alford. “Plus, Mid City Beer Garden’s brunch menu will be in full effect until 3 p.m.”

Vendors including Audacious Gleaux, Lost Luna, Lizzie and Izzie Designs, Organic Me Please, and more were hand-selected to create a “highly diverse creative roaster,” according to Alford.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @midcitybeergarden_br

The pop-up will last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 28. But if you can’t make this one, they’ll be hosting three more pop-up markets this year on June 9, September 8 and December 8.

“The most exciting element of the April and June Mid City Beer Garden pop-up markets are the new rosters of creatives and makers,” says Alford. “Market attendees are always introduced to new artists and creatives, and that is one of the most exhilarating feelings.”