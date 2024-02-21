What to do this weekend: Louisiana State Archives Spring Gala | By Lilly Chastain -

Join the Friends of the Louisiana State Archives for the third annual Spring Gala on Saturday, March 2. Guests are invited to enjoy cultural and historical exhibits while indulging in delicious food. The festivities will include live music by Stormy the Band and live art by Caricatures by Steve.

This year, the Archives are honoring the 40th anniversary of the 1984 New Orleans World’s Fair with the exhibit, America’s Last Fair: the 1984 Louisiana World Exposition.

The Spring Gala will be held at The Louisiana State Archives, located at 3851 Essen Lane. All guests must be 21 or older to attend. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.