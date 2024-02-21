Family and friends at last years Louisiana State Archives Spring Gala. Photo by inRegister staff.

What to do this weekend: Louisiana State Archives Spring Gala

|
By
-

Join the Friends of the Louisiana State Archives for the third annual Spring Gala on Saturday, March 2. Guests are invited to enjoy cultural and historical exhibits while indulging in delicious food. The festivities will include live music by Stormy the Band and live art by Caricatures by Steve.

This year, the Archives are honoring the 40th anniversary of the 1984 New Orleans World’s Fair with the exhibit, America’s Last Fair: the 1984 Louisiana World Exposition.

The Spring Gala will be held at The Louisiana State Archives, located at 3851 Essen Lane. All guests must be 21 or older to attend. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Discover yourself at an art...

All levels of artists are invited to find themselves through a watercolor and collage workshop at

Spotted: A new destination for...

Pinky's up Baton Rouge! SoGO Tea Bar located inside Red Stick Spice Co. is serving up fresh teas

What to do this weekend:...

If you're in the market for a new book, check out the Local Supply book swap and get a fun find for

Jump Start Your Heart Valentine’s...

Jump Start Your Heart hosted its annual Valentine's Gala on February 10 at the Renaissance

What to do this weekend:...

Watch Theatre Baton Rouge in their provoking production of The Laramie Project this

TRENDING STORIES