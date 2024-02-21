What to do this weekend: Local Supply’s annual book swap | By Ryn Lakvold -

Government Street events are in full swing, and this weekend’s agenda calls for some early spring cleaning. Gather the old books collecting dust on your shelf and get ready to select some new (to you) titles. Local Supply Baton Rouge is hosting its second annual book swap on Saturday, February 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Electric Depot. All you need to bring is yourself and some books you’re ready to part with.

“Last year we swapped over 800 books,” says Carsen Smithwick, sales associate and event coordinator at Local Supply. “So we’re super pumped about this year and have high expectations for a great turnout.”

The process is simple. Each book you bring can be traded in for a different book. You just might find your new favorite read.

For more information, check out Local Supply’s Instagram post below.