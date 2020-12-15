What to do this weekend: Highland Road Park Observatory’s 2021 Preview Party

In spite of recent rainclouds, the December sky in these northern latitudes has been shining bright with celestial happenings—if you know where to look. This Friday, December 18, in anticipation of its upcoming lineup of family-friendly events, the Highland Road Park Observatory will host a 2021 Preview Party for kids and grown-ups alike, offering assistance with finding the best view of the waxing crescent moon, as well as the planets Mars, Uranus and Neptune. Constellation buffs will also get a chance to spot Ceres, Sirius, the Pleiades, the Hyades, plus the Orion Nebula, the Andromeda Galaxy, the Perseus Double Cluster, Delphinus the Dolphin and the “three kids” of Auriga (and yes, we do mean the bleating kind).

Bring your binoculars (and maybe a good coat) to learn some tips and tricks for seeing into the stars, and stay updated with all observatory happenings at bro.lsu.edu.