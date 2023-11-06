What to do this weekend: Get your Christmas shopping done at Merry Market | By Ryn Lakvold -

Let the Christmas festivities begin! Holiday events are already popping up all over Baton Rouge, and we’re here for it. One of the biggest Christmas markets of the year is this weekend, so you can start Christmas shopping early this year. The Merry Market will take place at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on November 11 and 12. With over 230 booths, there are options for everyone on your list. Who knows, you might even find something for yourself.