What to do this weekend: Capitol Park Museum’s ‘Spanish Town Mardi Gras’ tour and talk

Are you ready for a blast from the past? This Friday, October 9, the Historic Spanish Town Civic Association and Friends of Capitol Park Museum are hosting an open house and tour showcasing “Spanish Town Mardi Gras: 40 Years of Good Times and Bad Decisions.” Attendees will take a dive into the rich history of the Spanish Town neighborhood’s colorful annual parade with a talk given by neighborhood historian Matt Isch. The “Spanish Town Mardi Gras” exhibition, which is currently on view at the museum, includes artifacts and photos provided by the parade’s founders.

The open house will take place at the Capitol Park Museum from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the presentation from Isch. A cash bar will be available, and attendees are welcome to stay for HSTCA’s annual meeting after the event.