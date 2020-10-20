What to do this weekend: BRBT’s Midnight Magic

Some call it the witching hour, that time when the clock strikes 12 and a new day begins in the dead of night. It’s a time of mysticism, of spells … or perhaps of spells ending, when the beauty of the real world lets itself through. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is playing on this with its second virtual performance of the fall season, built to conjure up visions of a more magical time.

From October 21 to November 18, performances of Midnight Magic will be available in the virtual realm, with the company dancers starring alongside BRBT’s Youth Ballet and various guest artists to showcase “the spookier side of dance.” Virtual audience members can expect to see numbers from popular shows like Giselle and Cinderella, as well as a few unexpected and lighthearted performances.

Tickets are available for $25, with a video link made available through November 18. For more info, visit batonrougeballet.org/midnightmagic.