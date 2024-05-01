What to do this weekend: Beauty in Unity Mother’s Day give back event | By Ryn Lakvold -

May is finally here, and the spring events aren’t slowing down anytime soon. This weekend, the European Wax Center and Kendra Scott are putting on the Beauty in Unity event, benefitting The Risen Queen Foundation, a nonprofit focused on supporting women and children who have become victims of domestic violence. The event will be held at the European Wax Center in Perkins Rowe on May 3 and 4.

“Attendees can expect a VIP Mother’s Day shopping experience at the Beauty in Unity event, where a percentage of sales from European Wax Center’s wax passes and products, as well as Mother’s Day jewelry from Kendra Scott’s trunk show, will directly benefit battered women and children,” says nonprofit founder Kay Riggs. “Beauty in Unity will feature luxury beauty packages and raffle items, allowing attendees to purchase tickets for a chance to win a beauty package from European Wax Center and a stunning piece of jewelry from Kendra Scott. Raffle ticket sales will benefit The Risen Queen Foundation’s efforts to provide financial assistance and resources to survivors.”

Riggs says she is most looking forward to seeing the people of our local community come together to shop and support such a meaningful cause, becoming part of effective change that will stabilize battered women and children after abuse.

