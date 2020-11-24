What to do this week: ZooLights at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

Here in Baton Rouge, we’re still waiting for sweater weather to strike (or at least to keep up its momentum past noon). But don’t get your scarves in a bunch just yet. Warm days and cool nights mean plenty more opportunities to enjoy some family fun outdoors—as well as a few cuddly critters postponing their winter slumbers.

Beginning this weekend, from Friday, November 27, to Wednesday, December 30, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will once again host its popular ZooLights event, with special admission hours between 5:30 and 8 p.m. for guests to enjoy a mile-long trail lined with illuminated sculptures and animated displays, as well as special seasonal items from the Flamingo Cafe. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, kids can also take part in special crafts offered by Children’s Hospital New Orleans, from holiday mask-making to coloring stations and more.

Admission is $5 for adults and teens, $4 for seniors, $3 for ages 2 to 12 and $3 for Friends of the Zoo members. Guests who bring a non-perishable food item for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank during ZooLights hours will also receive a 50% discount from their admission price.