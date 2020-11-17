What to do this week: White Light Night

Despite the world’s bouts and buffers throughout 2020, no amount of social distancing has turned off the moon and stars, and so Mid City Merchants’ White Light Night festivities will still carry the torch along the arts district of Government Street this Friday, November 20, from 6 to 10 p.m.

An evening dedicated to strolling through local makers’ booths, restaurants and food trucks with friends and family, this year’s events will take special precautions courtesy of COVID–aka bring your mask and expect limited capacity in some spaces. However, plenty of artists, chefs and musicians will still be there to share their wares from a safe distance. From mini cooking classes at Red Stick Spice Company to a Mid City Makers Market at Electric Depot, as long as Baton Rougeans follow the rules, the night may be a sign of brighter days ahead.

For more info and a map of participating businesses, visit midcitymerchantsbr.org/whitelightnight#covid-19.