STAR is taking things back to the ’90s with a week of footloose fundraising

Every April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center) hosts fundraising events and educational services related to the issues surrounding sexual violence in our community. This year, STAR’s campaign is throwing back to the ’90s to remember the 1994 Violence Against Women Act, the first time in our nation’s history that federal funding was given to support survivors of sexual assault.

“For the end of our campaign in the last week of April, we put together a series of events that have something for everyone,” says Ginny Engholm, member of the STAR fundraising committee.

Tomorrow, Friday, April 23, STAR is hosting a ’90s-era dance class taught by Shamira Arita from 6 to 7 p.m. at the For the Love of Dance Studio. “We are encouraging people to come in their best ’90s dance gear,” says Engholm. “We’ll have ’90s-themed goodie bags, neon lights and glow sticks. It will be a fun, party-like atmosphere.”

Next week, back-to-back events will cap off STAR’s April fundraising efforts. Thursday, April 29, is the ’90s throwback dance party at Beausoleil from 6 to 8 p.m. with a ’90s-inspired tasting menu, wine tasting and prizes for best-dressed attendees. On Friday, April 30, STAR is hosting a Kendra Scott Gives Back night for the Baton Rouge and New Orleans stores from 3 to 5 p.m., and online, with 20% of sales benefiting STAR Louisiana. Finally, join STAR on Saturday, May 1, for a family-focused movie showing of Sister Act at the new Stars ‘n’ Cars Drive-In Cinema in Holden. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the screening begins at 8 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from all events will go directly to STAR. For more details about each event, click here.