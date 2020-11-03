What to do this week: Perkins Rowe drive-in concert

Mop-tops, screaming teenagers and the British flag are all staples of Beatlemania’s cultural zenith, but the British Invasion’s lasting effects still reverberate through America today, as generations bridge together through iconic hits like “Hey Jude” and “Let it Be.” The idea of combining drive-ins and concerts for the ultimate musical experience seems too good to be true these days, but Perkins Rowe has decided to do just that.

This Thursday, November 5, Perkins Rowe is introducing its new drive-in concert series, a showcase of Louisiana artists kicking it off with The Walrus – A Beatles Tribute Band at 6 p.m. Parking will begin as early as 4 p.m. and is first come, first serve. Tickets are $30 per car, with up to five people per car. The series will continue into the month with The Chris LeBlanc Band on November 12 and Travis Matte & The Kingpins on November 19.

With each ticket purchased, 50% of proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, a local nonprofit organization serving the Baton Rouge area by providing education and support programs to those affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia. For tickets and more details about the series, click here.