What to do this week: Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General | By Sally Grace Cagle -

For those already in the Christmas spirit, Baton Rouge General is back with its annual Holiday Lights event. Starting each evening at 5:30 p.m., walk through the musical and interactive light show on the Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet campus featuring larger-than-life trees, ornaments, presents and candy canes. This family-friendly experience will be open through December 31, with special, ticketed Snow & Glow events on December 7 and 14, which will feature glow-in-the-dark performances, Santa meetings and more.

For more information on Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General, visit the event page here.