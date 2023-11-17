Photo courtesy Baton Rouge General.

What to do this week: Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General

|
By
-

For those already in the Christmas spirit, Baton Rouge General is back with its annual Holiday Lights event. Starting each evening at 5:30 p.m., walk through the musical and interactive light show on the Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet campus featuring larger-than-life trees, ornaments, presents and candy canes. This family-friendly experience will be open through December 31, with special, ticketed Snow & Glow events on December 7 and 14, which will feature glow-in-the-dark performances, Santa meetings and more.

For more information on Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General, visit the event page here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What to do next week:...

For the kids, Thanksgiving break means a fun week off of school. To mom, Thanksgiving break means

Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s Storybook...

The Knock Knock Children's Museum hosted its Storybook Soirée on November

BRG’s Expanded Kinetics event this...

If you've ever harbored a secret fantasy of bidding at an art auction, here’s your

What to do this weekend:...

Holiday events are already popping up all over Baton Rouge, and we're here for

Take a peek at the...

The countdown to the 2024 Flower Fest is officially on! Their enchanting 'Once Upon a Dream' theme

TRENDING STORIES