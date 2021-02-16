Women of history are ‘Determined to Rise’ at the Main Library’s new exhibition

The esteemed names of Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton can instantly be recalled from childhood memory in the creased pages of our textbooks. But lesser-known names like those of Sylvanie Williams and Caroline Merrick of Louisiana–suffragists persisting in the fight for women’s equality–are often overshadowed by their renowned counterparts. Fortunately, these women’s legacies live on through the Centennial Woman’s Suffrage Project at Southeastern Louisiana University exhibition “Determined to Rise: The Woman’s Suffrage Movement in Louisiana.”

On display at the Main Library at Goodwood from Monday, February 15, through Friday, February 26, the exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Receiving grant support from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Rebirth grant program, the exhibit consists of eight panels depicting photos of Louisiana suffragists, a timeline of significant events, the movement from the African-American woman’s perspective, laws that have changed since women gained the vote, and Louisiana women who have made their mark on history.