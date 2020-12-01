What to do this week: Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge’s Christmas Raffle

To add to this season’s philanthropic efforts, the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge is hosting its annual Christmas raffle this Saturday, December 5. This event, not exclusive to BSoBR members, is organized to benefit Baton Rouge Marine Coups Toys for Tots program. Donors of monetary and toy gifts will entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of sixty prizes.

While the event is completely virtual, the Christmas raffle aims to raise $18,000 in hopes to surpass last year’s total of $15,000. The raffle itself will take place via Facebook Live at 6 pm on December 5 before the Tigers kick off at 7 p.m. Toys can be dropped off from now, December 1, until the event on Saturday at one of the designated drop-off points, which can be found here.

For the full details and ticket purchase, visit the event’s page at facebook.com.