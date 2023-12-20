What to do in Baton Rouge this New Year’s Eve | By Lilly Chastain -

New Year’s Eve is a time for cheer, love and new beginnings. However, planning for this holiday can be as stressful as it is fun. That’s why these local establishments made the plans for you with light-hearted and fun events. Kick off 2024 the right way with one (or two) of the parties below.

Knock Knock Children’s Museum

Enjoy an afternoon with the kids at the Knock Knock Noon Year’s Eve Kids’ Party. From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., families are invited to decorate party hats, create noise-makers for the celebration, and make a time capsule to record precious memories of your child’s life. Everything leads up to a big balloon drop in Knock Knock Square at noon. For more information, visit knockknockmuseum.org.

Tsunami Baton Rouge

Join Tsunami in Downtown Baton Rouge for a night of celebration and amazing views. There will be outdoor seating overlooking the city and the Mississippi River and a firework show with drinks and food.

Hilton Baton Rouge Capital Center

This 21-and-up Gatsby-themed celebration is sure to bring the glamour with second lines, an open bar, live music, fireworks and a Champagne toast along with breakfast and dinner buffets. Take a photo with a 1935 Rolls Royce and purchase a special add-on experience at The Tunnel while availability lasts. Contact [email protected] or call the Hilton Sales Office at 225-906-5784 for more information.

L’Auberge Casino Baton Rouge

Countdown to the new year at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel with a special show from 1980s cover band Werewolf. This event will feature an open bar and general admission seating. Doors will open at 10:30 p.m. with the show starting at 11:00 p.m. All guests must be 21 or older. Purchase general admission tickets for $75 here.