What to do in Baton Rouge this December
It’s a holly jolly holiday season with plenty of festive local events.
Home for the Holidays
December 9, River Center Performing Arts Theatre
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Chorus are back with this concert event for the entire family, featuring music from holiday favorites from The Nutcracker to Home Alone. brso.org
Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade
December 9, Downtown Baton Rouge
Bring the whole family and join the Baton Rouge community in supporting the Cortana Kiwanis Christmas parade rolling downtown for one night only. christmasinbr.com
A Christmas Carol
December 8-10, 14-17, Theatre Baton Rouge
The classic Christmas novel by Charles Dickens will come to life on the Theatre Baton Rouge stage again this year, as this holiday tradition celebrates its twelfth year. theatrebr.org
Holly Jolly PJ Party
December 14, Knock Knock Children’s Museum
Take those festive pajamas out on the town—or rather, the museum. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting an evening holiday celebration for kids, complete with gingerbread houses, hot chocolate and even a chance to meet Santa himself. knockknockmuseum.org
The Christmas Spider
December 15 & 17, Manship Theatre
Inspired by a Ukranian legend about the fortune found by a family after the discovery of a spider, this holiday opera event offers something a little different. And with a pre-show lecture for adults and ornament-making for kids, there’s something for the whole family. operalouisiane.com
Holiday Nutcracker
December 16, Dunham Theatre
The Cangelosi Dance Project is back with its annual performances of the Holiday Nutcracker. Audiences will have two chances to catch Clara, Drosselmeyer and even the Mouse King. cangelosidanceproject.com
The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou
December 16-17, River Center Performing Arts Theatre
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre Christmas classic is celebrating three decades. This year’s performances mark another special occasion as the show’s creators and the ballet’s longtime artistic directors Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews are set to retire at the end of the season. batonrougeballet.org
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland
December 21, River Center Performing Arts Theatre
Circus acrobatics meet the holiday season in this unexpected holiday show. Set to a backdrop of classic holiday music, this event is equal parts exciting and endearing. raisingcanesrivercenter.com