What to do in Baton Rouge this December | By inRegister Staff -

It’s a holly jolly holiday season with plenty of festive local events.

Home for the Holidays

December 9, River Center Performing Arts Theatre

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Chorus are back with this concert event for the entire family, featuring music from holiday favorites from The Nutcracker to Home Alone. brso.org

Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade

December 9, Downtown Baton Rouge

Bring the whole family and join the Baton Rouge community in supporting the Cortana Kiwanis Christmas parade rolling downtown for one night only. christmasinbr.com

A Christmas Carol

December 8-10, 14-17, Theatre Baton Rouge

The classic Christmas novel by Charles Dickens will come to life on the Theatre Baton Rouge stage again this year, as this holiday tradition celebrates its twelfth year. theatrebr.org

Holly Jolly PJ Party

December 14, Knock Knock Children’s Museum

Take those festive pajamas out on the town—or rather, the museum. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting an evening holiday celebration for kids, complete with gingerbread houses, hot chocolate and even a chance to meet Santa himself. knockknockmuseum.org

The Christmas Spider

December 15 & 17, Manship Theatre

Inspired by a Ukranian legend about the fortune found by a family after the discovery of a spider, this holiday opera event offers something a little different. And with a pre-show lecture for adults and ornament-making for kids, there’s something for the whole family. operalouisiane.com

Holiday Nutcracker

December 16, Dunham Theatre

The Cangelosi Dance Project is back with its annual performances of the Holiday Nutcracker. Audiences will have two chances to catch Clara, Drosselmeyer and even the Mouse King. cangelosidanceproject.com

The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou

December 16-17, River Center Performing Arts Theatre

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre Christmas classic is celebrating three decades. This year’s performances mark another special occasion as the show’s creators and the ballet’s longtime artistic directors Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews are set to retire at the end of the season. batonrougeballet.org

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

December 21, River Center Performing Arts Theatre

Circus acrobatics meet the holiday season in this unexpected holiday show. Set to a backdrop of classic holiday music, this event is equal parts exciting and endearing. raisingcanesrivercenter.com