What to do this weekend: Manship in the Park

Manship Theatre in Beauvoir Park is here and it’s music to our ears. This Friday, October 2, at 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre will welcome to the park the New Orleans-inspired refrains of the John “Papa” Gros Band.

Due to limited capacity and social distancing guidelines, only 100 tickets are available for purchase, either in advance for a $5 discount or at the door. And if you’re looking to snuggle up under the stars with a nice blanket, the Manship recommends bringing along your own items, such as chairs, to properly maintain a safe distance from other music-lovers. In addition, the performance is BYOB, but a cash bar will be available with all proceeds going to support Manship Theatre.

For tickets and more information, visit Manship Theatre’s website or call (225) 344-0334.