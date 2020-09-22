What to do this weekend: LASM’s Virtual Gala

The glamour of a gala from the comfort of your own couch—it’s a win-win. Don an evening gown, swim trunks, sweats or anything in between to stream Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s 35th annual gala on Facebook Live this Friday, September 25, from 7 to 11:45 p.m.

Inspired by “Capital City Contemporary 5: Water,” the museum’s current exhibition featuring regional artists whose work meditates on the ever-present theme of water in Louisiana life, the gala will feature everything from a signature cocktail recipe to a grand raffle. And just like that, you have plans for this weekend!

Plus, don’t forget to stop by the LASM in person this Saturday, September 26, to view the premiere of In Saturn’s Rings, the newest show in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, narrated by LeVar Burton.

Learn more about the gala on LASM’s website or Facebook page.