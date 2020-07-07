What to do this weekend: ‘The Goonies’ at Manship Theatre

2020 got you down? Take a trip back to a time of feathered hair, mixtapes and Madonna with Manship Theatre’s ’80s movie series. Throughout the month of July, the theater will be hosting socially distanced showings of iconic films like Purple Rain and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.

This Saturday, July 11, all-time-favorite The Goonies will grace the screen for two showings–one at 2 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. Tickets to the showings are available here, or by calling the ticket desk at 225-344-0334.