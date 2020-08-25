What to do this weekend: BREC’s Wheels & Reels

In a month that has seemed as fleeting as a flicker on a movie screen—and hurried again by hurricanes–a moment to enjoy entertainment outside of the house may be just the callback to olden times that we need right now (weather permitting, of course). This Saturday, August 29, BREC is bringing back the tradition of drive-in movies with Wheels & Reels, a 10 a.m.-to-10 p.m. showcase of family-friendly films at Airline Highway Park. Everyone’s invited to a full schedule of films (with audio playable via your car’s radio station, as well as outdoor speakers), raffles, giveaways and more, with guests welcome to bring their own sips and snacks. Just be sure to observe social distancing by bringing your own seating. Pricing is $5 per movie showing, per car, or $10 for an all-day pass. Pre-register at brec.org.

See the lineup below:

10 a.m. – Arctic Dogs (PG)

Noon – Despicable Me 3 (PG)

2:30 p.m. – Sonic the Hedgehog (PG)

4:30 p.m. – Men in Black: International (PG-13)

7 p.m. – Gemini Man (PG-13)