What to do this weekend: Birding Loops at Burden

The crisp air of a December morning, a trusty pair of binoculars and a sharp eye are all ingredients for a magical time at the grand opening of the Birding Loops at Burden this Saturday, December 12. This weekend, experience the art of birdwatching hosted by LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. The day-long intro to the art of birdwatching will begin at 8 a.m. at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, where guests can saunter along the loops spotting majestic birds like the ruby-throated hummingbird or the northern mockingbird. To attend the event and see the schedule ahead of time, guests must pre-register on Eventbrite, as tickets are limited. All who possess an adoration for birdwatching–advanced or beginner–are encouragedto attend.

Visit the event’s Facebook page to learn more.